Vivo Bio Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.68% to Rs 13.77 croreNet loss of Vivo Bio Tech reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.68% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.88% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 55.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.7712.33 12 55.8347.00 19 OPM %18.4521.49 -23.8223.15 - PBDT1.902.04 -7 10.668.65 23 PBT0.641.12 -43 5.614.01 40 NP-2.980.80 PL 2.253.12 -28
