Monnet Ispat & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 134.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 530.56 crore

Net Loss of Monnet Ispat & Energy reported to Rs 134.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 751.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 530.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3461.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1900.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.16% to Rs 1872.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1375.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales530.56433.10 23 1872.351375.10 36 OPM %-7.946.65 -0.054.41 - PBDT-88.12-276.23 68 -417.59-1108.82 62 PBT-139.04-358.15 61 -693.19-1460.43 53 NP-134.15-751.06 82 -3461.11-1900.96 -82

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:15 IST

