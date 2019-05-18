VLS Finance standalone net profit rises 152.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 580.38 crore

Net profit of rose 152.17% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 580.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.37% to Rs 3000.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2093.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

580.38528.033000.992093.151.550.570.971.199.013.0429.1725.008.862.8928.5824.396.962.7617.5814.85

