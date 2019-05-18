VLS Finance standalone net profit rises 152.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 580.38 croreNet profit of VLS Finance rose 152.17% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 580.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.37% to Rs 3000.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2093.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales580.38528.03 10 3000.992093.15 43 OPM %1.550.57 -0.971.19 - PBDT9.013.04 196 29.1725.00 17 PBT8.862.89 207 28.5824.39 17 NP6.962.76 152 17.5814.85 18
