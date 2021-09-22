Apollo Pipes begins commercial production at new unit in Raipur

-
ALSO READ
Prince Pipes & Fittings launches Prince OneFit CPVC piping systems
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 243.78% in the March 2021 quarter
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2021 quarter
Industrials stocks rise
Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 168.82% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Apollo Pipes said that the company on Tuesday (21 September 2021) had commenced commercial production at its newly set-up unit in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Apollo Pipes is a piping solution provider. The company's product profile includes over 1,000 product varieties of cPVC, uPVC, and HDPE pipes, Water storage tanks, PVC taps, fittings and solvents. The products cater to an array of industrial applications such as agriculture, water management, construction, infrastructure, and telecom ducting segments.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 8.75 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 48.75% YoY to Rs 137.61 crore.
The scrip fell 1.20% to currently trade at Rs 1648, as the counter witnessed significant volatility in trade today.
In the past one year, shares of Apollo Pipes have zoomed 328.68% while the benchmark Sensex has added 56.46% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU