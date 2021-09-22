Apollo Pipes begins commercial production at new unit in Raipur

Apollo Pipes said that the company on Tuesday (21 September 2021) had commenced commercial production at its newly set-up unit in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Apollo Pipes is a piping solution provider. The company's product profile includes over 1,000 product varieties of cPVC, uPVC, and HDPE pipes, Water storage tanks, PVC taps, fittings and solvents. The products cater to an array of industrial applications such as agriculture, water management, construction, infrastructure, and telecom ducting segments.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 8.75 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 48.75% YoY to Rs 137.61 crore.

The scrip fell 1.20% to currently trade at Rs 1648, as the counter witnessed significant volatility in trade today.

In the past one year, shares of Apollo Pipes have zoomed 328.68% while the benchmark Sensex has added 56.46% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)