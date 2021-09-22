Volumes soar at ICICI Bank Ltd counter

ICICI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 120.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 62.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 September 2021.

ICICI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 120.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 62.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.32% to Rs.709.00. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd recorded volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.48% to Rs.53.85. Volumes stood at 85441 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.67% to Rs.507.00. Volumes stood at 74786 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 99523 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44728 shares. The stock increased 7.62% to Rs.522.00. Volumes stood at 49616 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd notched up volume of 26316 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12157 shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.2,631.00. Volumes stood at 11322 shares in the last session.

