Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GFL Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2021.

GFL Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soared 22.04% to Rs 312 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd surged 10.61% to Rs 79.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 582.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13506 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.68% to Rs 532. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28367 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd exploded 9.23% to Rs 366.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13171 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd rose 9.09% to Rs 577.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7702 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)