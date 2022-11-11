Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 8.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.93% to Rs 64.99 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 8.76% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.93% to Rs 64.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.9950.027.147.305.665.774.424.773.543.88

