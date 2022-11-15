Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 5956.05 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 11.87% to Rs 194.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 173.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 5956.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5077.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5956.055077.3211.9512.57586.97563.39238.44223.71194.45173.82

