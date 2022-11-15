JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 26.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 26.02% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.913.03 -37 OPM %63.3553.80 -PBDT1.221.64 -26 PBT1.221.64 -26 NP0.911.23 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU