Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 26.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 26.02% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.913.0363.3553.801.221.641.221.640.911.23

