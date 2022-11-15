Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 26.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 1.91 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 26.02% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.913.03 -37 OPM %63.3553.80 -PBDT1.221.64 -26 PBT1.221.64 -26 NP0.911.23 -26
