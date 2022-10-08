Aptech allots 450 equity shares under ESOP

-
Aptech has allotted 450 equity shares consequent upon exercise of ESOPs, at the exercise price of Rs. 111/- as determined under the Aptech Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 by the eligible employees.
In terms of the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 41,38,97,790/- comprising of 4,13,89,779 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
