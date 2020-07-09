Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 56.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 56.02% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.42% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 90.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.3524.0790.6193.2319.3140.5935.4336.722.407.6124.2025.322.077.2722.9224.122.194.9817.4916.75

