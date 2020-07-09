JUST IN
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 56.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 56.02% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.42% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 90.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.3524.07 -15 90.6193.23 -3 OPM %19.3140.59 -35.4336.72 - PBDT2.407.61 -68 24.2025.32 -4 PBT2.077.27 -72 22.9224.12 -5 NP2.194.98 -56 17.4916.75 4

Thu, July 09 2020.

