CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Cil Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Covid-19 lockdown: Smooth supply of coal by CIL to gencos despite default in payments
CIL to hold meeting on mine development with stakeholders on Sat
-
Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 43.83 croreNet Loss of CIL Nova Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 43.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.16% to Rs 196.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.8355.02 -20 196.29248.97 -21 OPM %0.461.69 -1.331.99 - PBDT-0.270.51 PL 1.193.41 -65 PBT-1.33-0.62 -115 -3.05-1.24 -146 NP-1.33-0.64 -108 -3.05-1.26 -142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU