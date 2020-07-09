Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 51.16 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 25.40% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.49% to Rs 15.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 193.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

51.1645.40193.48165.432.972.254.206.634.494.4321.5825.142.544.1618.5624.182.823.7815.3220.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)