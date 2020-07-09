Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 51.16 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 25.40% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.49% to Rs 15.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 193.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.1645.40 13 193.48165.43 17 OPM %2.972.25 -4.206.63 - PBDT4.494.43 1 21.5825.14 -14 PBT2.544.16 -39 18.5624.18 -23 NP2.823.78 -25 15.3220.56 -25
