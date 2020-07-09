Tree House Education & Accessories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.24% to Rs 0.54 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.24% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.59% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.541.18 -54 2.763.66 -25 OPM %-222.22-26.27 --78.99-17.21 - PBDT-3.85-0.98 -293 0.41-4.71 LP PBT-11.14-10.91 -2 -28.69-37.16 23 NP-10.57-15.82 33 -28.15-42.07 33
