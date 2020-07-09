JUST IN
Business Standard

SKIL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1255.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SKIL Infrastructure reported to Rs 1255.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1411.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 173.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 18:46 IST

