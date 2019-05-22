Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 86.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 34.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 97.89% in the December 2018 quarter
Nifty, Sensex flat ahead of key macro events
Nifty, Sensex rise as banks rally, inflation eases sharply
Nifty, Sensex slip on overnight oil price rise; all eyes on TCS results
-
Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 29.85 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 86.83% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.98% to Rs 19.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 94.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.8519.78 51 94.8397.10 -2 OPM %30.6229.12 -31.0333.61 - PBDT8.024.64 73 27.7230.79 -10 PBT7.684.35 77 26.5229.80 -11 NP5.252.81 87 19.0220.67 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU