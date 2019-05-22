Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 86.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 29.85 crore

Net profit of Capital Markets rose 86.83% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.98% to Rs 19.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 94.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.8519.7894.8397.1030.6229.1231.0333.618.024.6427.7230.797.684.3526.5229.805.252.8119.0220.67

