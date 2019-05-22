Bright Brothers standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 53.67 croreNet profit of Bright Brothers rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 53.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 230.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales53.6753.74 0 230.79220.76 5 OPM %7.435.58 -5.935.15 - PBDT2.621.59 65 7.876.59 19 PBT1.150.38 203 2.101.13 86 NP1.050.30 250 2.001.20 67
