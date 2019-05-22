Bright Brothers standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 53.67 crore

Net profit of rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 53.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 230.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

53.6753.74230.79220.767.435.585.935.152.621.597.876.591.150.382.101.131.050.302.001.20

