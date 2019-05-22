JUST IN
Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2145.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 10094.19 crore

Net Loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 2145.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 308.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 10094.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8522.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1645.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1409.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 38990.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27068.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10094.198522.79 18 38990.5827068.98 44 OPM %18.2825.07 -21.5623.90 - PBDT681.651065.63 -36 4157.062606.34 59 PBT-1691.66105.71 PL -1323.29-1276.69 -4 NP-2145.79-308.11 -596 -1645.34-1409.11 -17

