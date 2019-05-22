Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 74.83 crore

Net profit of declined 10.62% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 74.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.63% to Rs 31.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 295.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

74.8370.38295.24268.2316.9322.7923.1523.7710.8813.6061.2253.676.227.5842.9533.044.464.9931.9024.42

