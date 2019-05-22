Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Everstone to buy controlling stake in Sahyadri Hospitals
Sahyadri Hospitals Clocks Major Milestone of 100 Liver Transplants in 2.5 Years
AeroMIT ranked fifth at SAE Aero Design Competition
City's Dr. Supriya Puranik Added Another Feather to Her Cap
Trekkers stuck at Harishchandragad descend to safety
-
Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 74.83 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 10.62% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 74.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.63% to Rs 31.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 295.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales74.8370.38 6 295.24268.23 10 OPM %16.9322.79 -23.1523.77 - PBDT10.8813.60 -20 61.2253.67 14 PBT6.227.58 -18 42.9533.04 30 NP4.464.99 -11 31.9024.42 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU