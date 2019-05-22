JUST IN
Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 74.83 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 10.62% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 74.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.63% to Rs 31.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 295.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales74.8370.38 6 295.24268.23 10 OPM %16.9322.79 -23.1523.77 - PBDT10.8813.60 -20 61.2253.67 14 PBT6.227.58 -18 42.9533.04 30 NP4.464.99 -11 31.9024.42 31

