Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mohit Industries Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, and Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2019.

crashed 13.22% to Rs 24.95 at 13:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 220 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 13.19% to Rs 7.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 542 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.87% to Rs 20.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1998 shares in the past one month.

shed 10.69% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1671 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd plummeted 9.97% to Rs 43.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 513 shares in the past one month.

