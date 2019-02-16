Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.61% to Rs 109.11 croreNet Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales109.11127.78 -15 OPM %-4.68-5.98 -PBDT-19.06-19.94 4 PBT-25.32-26.26 4 NP-25.32-22.07 -15
