Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

(India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1114.4, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% rally in and a 2.43% spurt in the

(India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1114.4, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11177.7. The Sensex is at 37183.1, up 0.18%. (India) Ltd has eased around 8.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty of which is a constituent, has eased around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29185.1, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1117.6, down 0.56% on the day. tumbled 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% rally in NIFTY and a 2.43% spurt in the Nifty

The PE of the stock is 40.52 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)