Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 264.02% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net Loss of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 264.02% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.971.64-70.52-710.37-2.14-5.00-2.27-5.17-1.98-5.48

