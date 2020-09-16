JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 264.02% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net Loss of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 264.02% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.971.64 264 OPM %-70.52-710.37 -PBDT-2.14-5.00 57 PBT-2.27-5.17 56 NP-1.98-5.48 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU