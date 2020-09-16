Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gajanan Securities Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Stock brokers slump on buzz SEBI may allow direct mkt access
15 Dubai passengers given 'home quarantine' stamp in Mumbai
R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
ICICI Securities gains after Q1 PAT spurts 70%
-
Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Gajanan Securities Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.01 1000 OPM %200.00-300.00 -PBDT0.22-0.03 LP PBT0.22-0.03 LP NP0.180.03 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU