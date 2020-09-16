Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.01200.00-300.000.22-0.030.22-0.030.180.03

