Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.01 1000 OPM %200.00-300.00 -PBDT0.22-0.03 LP PBT0.22-0.03 LP NP0.180.03 500

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:58 IST

