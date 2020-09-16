JUST IN
Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 54.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.02% to Rs 20.09 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments declined 54.53% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.02% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.0935.89 -44 OPM %99.2599.30 -PBDT19.9435.64 -44 PBT19.8935.59 -44 NP15.7634.66 -55

