Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.92% to Rs 120.37 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 1.03% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 120.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.3787.91 37 OPM %16.3522.56 -PBDT15.4215.02 3 PBT14.9514.59 2 NP11.7511.63 1
