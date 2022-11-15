Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.92% to Rs 120.37 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 1.03% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 120.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.120.3787.9116.3522.5615.4215.0214.9514.5911.7511.63

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)