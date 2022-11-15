Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 5225.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 30.64 croreNet profit of Sunil Healthcare rose 5225.00% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.6429.19 5 OPM %13.327.88 -PBDT4.741.82 160 PBT3.040.24 1167 NP2.130.04 5225
