Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 5225.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 30.64 crore

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare rose 5225.00% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.6429.1913.327.884.741.823.040.242.130.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)