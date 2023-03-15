Around 82.21 BU of electricity generated from solar power this fiscal

As per the information available on the website of Central Electricity Authority, around 82.21 BU of electricity is generated from solar power projects in the country including Haryana, till January, 2023 in the current Financial Year 2022- 23.

The Government has taken several steps to promote renewable energy, including solar energy, in the country.

