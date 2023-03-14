Wholesale Price Inflation Eases Under 4%

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 3.85% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2023 (over February, 2022) against 4.73% recorded in January, 2023. Decline in the rate of inflation in February, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic & optical products, chemicals & chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 171.2 in January, 2023 to 171.3 in February, 2023. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 2.95% in January, 2023 to 2.76% in February, 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)