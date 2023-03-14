Wholesale Price Inflation Eases Under 4%

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 171.2 in January, 2023 to 171.3 in February, 2023. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 2.95% in January, 2023 to 2.76% in February, 2023.
