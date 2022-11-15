Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 14.96% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals rose 14.96% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.359.98 14 OPM %18.9421.54 -PBDT2.322.08 12 PBT1.971.72 15 NP1.461.27 15

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:58 IST

