Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 14.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter
OrgaGlo enters personal care and cosmetics segment in India; launches vegan skin and hair care products using finest quality natural ingredients
Apollo Hospitals declines after Q4 PAT slumps 46% YoY to Rs 90 cr
Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise slips after Q1 PAT contracts 35% YoY
-
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 11.35 croreNet profit of Family Care Hospitals rose 14.96% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.359.98 14 OPM %18.9421.54 -PBDT2.322.08 12 PBT1.971.72 15 NP1.461.27 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU