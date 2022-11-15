Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 14.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals rose 14.96% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.359.9818.9421.542.322.081.971.721.461.27

