Duropack standalone net profit rises 54.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 8.48 croreNet profit of Duropack rose 54.90% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.486.37 33 OPM %11.7911.93 -PBDT1.170.80 46 PBT0.990.69 43 NP0.790.51 55
