Duropack standalone net profit rises 54.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 8.48 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 54.90% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.486.3711.7911.931.170.800.990.690.790.51

