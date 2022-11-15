Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Perfect-Octave Media Projects rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.330.3539.3914.290.120.020.120.020.120.02

