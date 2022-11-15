JUST IN
Ashnisha Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Perfect-Octave Media Projects rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.35 -6 OPM %39.3914.29 -PBDT0.120.02 500 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.120.02 500

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:58 IST

