Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A Perfect Match: Donorbox and Your Online Fundraising Efforts
Pure Flour from Europe - for the Perfect Dough
A Perfect Ten: House of Flax adds a new outlet at Nine Dine, Jio World Drive BKC
KAAPI Solutions associates with the Coffee Board, UCAI and SCAI, Sponsors National Barista Championship 2022
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Perfect-Octave Media Projects rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.35 -6 OPM %39.3914.29 -PBDT0.120.02 500 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.120.02 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU