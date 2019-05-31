Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 72.85 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 97.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 314.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 267.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 31.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 289.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

