Arunis Abode standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 452.94% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 288.00% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.970.2571.1328.001.020.230.980.220.940.17

