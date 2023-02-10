JUST IN
Alkem Labs Q3 PAT falls over 13% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 19.7%
Business Standard

Arunis Abode standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 288.00% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 452.94% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 288.00% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.970.25 288 OPM %71.1328.00 -PBDT1.020.23 343 PBT0.980.22 345 NP0.940.17 453

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:52 IST

