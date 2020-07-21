Wipro wins 'Oracle UK & Ireland Partner of the Year 2020' award for customer experience

-
ALSO READ
Wipro launches Digital Database Services powered by Nutanix HCI Platform and Era
Wipro, Nutanix partner to launch digital database services
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 3,863 equity shares
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 70,668 equity shares
Oracle Financial Services Q4 PAT down 41% QoQ to Rs 269 cr
-
Wipro announced that it has won the 'Oracle UK & Ireland Partner of the Year 2020' award in 'Customer Experience' category.
The award by Oracle honours companies that employ Oracle technologies while demonstrating excellence in innovative solution development, sales and delivery in the UK and Ireland.
Wipro was recognized for its outstanding contribution to sales, delivery and solution expertise in Oracle CX domain to drive digital transformation for customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU