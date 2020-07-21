Wipro wins 'Oracle UK & Ireland Partner of the Year 2020' award for customer experience

Wipro announced that it has won the 'Oracle UK & Ireland Partner of the Year 2020' award in 'Customer Experience' category.

The award by Oracle honours companies that employ Oracle technologies while demonstrating excellence in innovative solution development, sales and delivery in the UK and Ireland.

Wipro was recognized for its outstanding contribution to sales, delivery and solution expertise in Oracle CX domain to drive digital transformation for customers.

