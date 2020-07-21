Outcome of board meeting of lndiamart Intermesh

-
Held on 21 July 2020The Board of lndiamart Intermesh at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the sale of investment in equity shares up to 70% of the total holding in Ten Times Online to Mayank Chowdhary and Atul Todi, who are associated with the Company as Whole-Time Directors.
