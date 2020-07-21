Outcome of board meeting of lndiamart Intermesh

Held on 21 July 2020

The Board of lndiamart Intermesh at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the sale of investment in equity shares up to 70% of the total holding in Ten Times Online to Mayank Chowdhary and Atul Todi, who are associated with the Company as Whole-Time Directors.

