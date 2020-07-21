CEAT to acquire additional 5.14% stake in Tyresnmore Online

CEAT has entered into second addendum agreement to the existing share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Tyresnmore Online and other parties, for making a further investment up to Rs 2.6 crore in one or more tranches on such terms and conditions as prescribed therein to acquire additional 5.14% stake of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore.

Upon completion of the investment in all tranches, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore on a fully diluted basis would be 40.70%.

