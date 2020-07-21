CEAT to acquire additional 5.14% stake in Tyresnmore Online

-
ALSO READ
Use tech tools to facilitate online KYC: Sebi to registered intermediaries
EPFO to accept Aadhaar as birth proof online from subscribers
Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders for online DLs, recall of defective vehicles, among others
Lark makes its next-generation digital collaboration platform available for free in India
Linguasol, a FidelTech company launches 'The Website Translator'
-
CEAT has entered into second addendum agreement to the existing share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Tyresnmore Online and other parties, for making a further investment up to Rs 2.6 crore in one or more tranches on such terms and conditions as prescribed therein to acquire additional 5.14% stake of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore.
Upon completion of the investment in all tranches, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore on a fully diluted basis would be 40.70%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU