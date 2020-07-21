GAIL (India) included in FTSE4Good Index Series for 4th consecutive year

GAIL (India) has been included in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth time in a row, affirming the Company's strong commitment towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in the Oil & Gas Sector.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

