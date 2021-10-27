Arvind records PAT of Rs 71 crore in Q2 FY22

-
Arvind reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.06 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 5.86 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue from operations rose by 62.1% YoY to Rs 2,115.14 crore during the quarter.
On the segmental front, revenue from Textiles was Rs 1,726.49 crore (up 70.7% YoY), Advanced Material revenue from Rs 298.28 crore (up 60.5% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 103.45 crore (down 9% YoY) during the period under review.
Arvind said that volumes grew across all segments as post-COVID demand stayed strong in both export and domestic markets. Input costs continued to increase sharply, but were mostly offset by improved price realization and higher efficiencies.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 116.14 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 19.80 crore in Q2 FY21.
Arvind is one of the largest textile companies in India. The company is end-to-end supply chain partner to the world's leading fashion brands.
The scrip slumped 5.62% to currently trade at Rs 129.25 on the BSE.
