Punjab National Bank rises for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 46.8, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.69% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.8, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 19.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 8.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41238.3, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 678.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1129.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

