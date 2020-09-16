Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.80% to Rs 9.55 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services declined 91.30% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.80% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.5517.627.758.630.200.970.160.930.040.46

