Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.80% to Rs 9.55 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services declined 91.30% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.80% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.5517.62 -46 OPM %7.758.63 -PBDT0.200.97 -79 PBT0.160.93 -83 NP0.040.46 -91
