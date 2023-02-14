NMS Resources Global consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 2.07 croreNet profit of NMS Resources Global declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.072.09 -1 OPM %9.1826.32 -PBDT0.200.43 -53 PBT0.170.22 -23 NP0.150.22 -32
