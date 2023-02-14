NMS Resources Global consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 2.07 crore

Net profit of NMS Resources Global declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.072.099.1826.320.200.430.170.220.150.22

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)