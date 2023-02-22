Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2023.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd crashed 11.11% to Rs 192.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 542 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd tumbled 10.85% to Rs 37.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6434 shares in the past one month.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd lost 10.06% to Rs 124.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15640 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd plummeted 9.90% to Rs 3.46. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd shed 9.87% to Rs 6.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4346 shares in the past one month.

