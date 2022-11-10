Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 79.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.42% to Rs 127.52 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 79.09% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 127.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.127.5294.875.8710.913.979.350.296.351.195.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)