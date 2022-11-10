Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 79.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.42% to Rs 127.52 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 79.09% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 127.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales127.5294.87 34 OPM %5.8710.91 -PBDT3.979.35 -58 PBT0.296.35 -95 NP1.195.69 -79
