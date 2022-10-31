Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 1012.87 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass rose 29.59% to Rs 105.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 1012.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 795.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1012.87795.03 27 OPM %21.2523.50 -PBDT198.43161.87 23 PBT158.84122.18 30 NP105.1581.14 30
