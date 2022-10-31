Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 1012.87 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 29.59% to Rs 105.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 1012.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 795.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1012.87795.0321.2523.50198.43161.87158.84122.18105.1581.14

