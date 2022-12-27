Board of Asahi India Glass approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 27 December 2022The Board of Asahi India Glass at its meeting held on 27 December 2022 has approved resignation of Satoshi Ogata (DIN: 08068218), Director and Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 31 December 2022 due to his permanent return to Japan. The Board approved the appointment of Masao Fukami (DIN: 09811031) as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of four consecutive years w.e.f. 1 January 2023, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
