Board of Asahi India Glass approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 27 December 2022

The Board of Asahi India Glass at its meeting held on 27 December 2022 has approved resignation of Satoshi Ogata (DIN: 08068218), Director and Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 31 December 2022 due to his permanent return to Japan. The Board approved the appointment of Masao Fukami (DIN: 09811031) as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of four consecutive years w.e.f. 1 January 2023, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)