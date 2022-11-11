Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 10.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 113.47 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge declined 10.61% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 113.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.113.4797.928.289.627.197.094.834.732.783.11

