Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 17.14% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.344.50 19 OPM %-55.06-47.11 -PBDT18.3418.93 -3 PBT17.3418.02 -4 NP12.8615.52 -17

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

