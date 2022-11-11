Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 17.14% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.344.50-55.06-47.1118.3418.9317.3418.0212.8615.52

