National Steel & Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 164.97 croreNet loss of National Steel & Agro Industries reported to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 164.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales164.97177.66 -7 OPM %0.33-0.54 -PBDT0.31-17.30 LP PBT-12.03-29.29 59 NP-12.033.29 PL
