Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 24.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.87% to Rs 113.59 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 24.29% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.87% to Rs 113.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales113.5971.05 60 OPM %3.084.17 -PBDT2.262.36 -4 PBT0.750.97 -23 NP0.530.70 -24

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

