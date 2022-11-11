Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 24.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.87% to Rs 113.59 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 24.29% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.87% to Rs 113.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.113.5971.053.084.172.262.360.750.970.530.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)